Runet economy’s volume estimated at $382 bln in 2025 — association

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The volume of the economy of Russia’s segment of the Internet reached 30 trillion rubles ($382 bln), representing an increase of almost 25% compared to the previous year, said Dmitry Gulyaev, head of the Russian Association of Electronic Communications (RAEC).

"It is important to note that according to our estimates, the volume of Runet’s economy exceeded 30 trillion rubles in 2025," he said.

Of this, the e-commerce sector accounted for 27.9 trillion rubles, Gulyaev added. "E-commerce is the sector that has always shown growth. Typically, this growth was in 2021-2024, at an average of 33%. Now we are seeing this growth again. It equaled 4% compared to the previous year," he said.

In 2024, the volume of Runet’s economy amounted to 24 trillion rubles, according to RAEC.