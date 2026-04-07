About 10% of global liquid hydrocarbons production lost — Russian PM

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The market lost about 10% of global liquid hydrocarbons production at a time due to the situation in the Persian Gulf, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the strategic session on development of the national fuel and energy sector.

"Current developments [in the Middle East] resulted in new serious challenges emerging and affected not merely the markets of oil and its refined products but other significant goods also," he said.

"The operation of established sea routes was disrupted. One of the most important international transport corridors in the Persian Gulf was actually paralyzed. As a result, the market lost at a time about 10% of global liquid hydrocarbons production," Mishustin noted.