Technical condition of Zaporozhye NPP under control, despite tense situation — spokeswoman

MELITOPOL, April 7. /TASS/. The situation around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) remains tense but the staff is keeping the technical condition of the nuclear facility under control, the plant’s communications director, Yevgenia Yashina, told TASS.

She earlier shared in an interview with TASS that the area adjacent to the Zaporozhye nuke plant, as well as the satellite city of Energodar, had been again attacked by the Ukrainian armed forces recently.

"While the situation remains stably tense, the technical condition of the plant is under control and all necessary measures to ensure nuclear and radioactive safety are being taken there," Yashina said.