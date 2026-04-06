Russian lawmaker urges Armenia not to speculate on changes in Russian gas prices

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Politicians in Armenia should take into account Russia’s support for the republic in gas pricing rather than speculate about hypothetical changes in pricing policy, Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said, commenting on remarks by Armenian parliament speaker Alen Simonyan about the possibility of Armenia leaving the CSTO and the EAEU if Russian gas prices rise.

The senator noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin, during talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on April 1, provided a clear picture of the current situation. "Energy prices and gas prices in Europe exceed $600 per 1,000 cubic meters, while Russia sells gas to Armenia at $177.5 per 1,000 cubic meters," he said. According to Kosachev, Armenia lives in this reality and develops its economy and social sector thanks to it, "gaining significant competitive advantages."

"This reality exists amid a severe energy crisis in Europe and around the world, caused not by Russia but by entirely different countries. The current price of Russian gas is both a powerful incentive for the development of many sectors of Armenia’s economy and a significant factor of social and political stability in the country," he wrote.

"It seems to me that Armenian politicians should fairly and honestly take into account such a scale of Russia’s support for Armenia rather than speculate about hypothetical changes in pricing policy," he added.