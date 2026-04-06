Heavy truck market in Russia falls by 30% in Q1 — Autostat

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Sales of heavy trucks with a gross vehicle weight of over 16 tons in Russia fell by 30% year-on-year in the Q1 of 2026 to 8,900 vehicles, head of the Autostat analytical agency Sergey Tselikov said.

"In January-March 2026, a total of 8,932 heavy trucks (HCV over 16 tons) were registered in Russia. This is 30% less than in the same period last year," he said.

Kamaz remained the market leader with a share of nearly 35%. Over the three months, 3,100 Kamaz trucks were sold, down 10% year-on-year. The top five also included Sitrak (799 vehicles), Faw (773 vehicles), MAZ (686 vehicles) and Ural (662 vehicles).

Truck tractors accounted for 34.2% of the market in the Q1 (3,000 vehicles). Dump truck sales totaled 1,500 vehicles (-26%), with a market share of 16.8%. Flatbed trucks accounted for 9.2% and vans for 6.9%. The remaining 32.9% came from special-purpose vehicles, where municipal vehicles led (980 vehicles, 11%).

According to Tselikov, nearly two-thirds of the heavy truck market (64.7%) consisted of domestically produced vehicles.

Earlier, Kamaz said it does not expect a recovery in the heavy truck market with a gross vehicle weight of 14-40 tons in 2026, forecasting the market at 45,000-50,000 vehicles.