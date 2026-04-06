Imports of new passenger cars to Russia rise by 40% in March to 33,000 — Autostat

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Imports of new passenger cars to Russia rose by 40% year-on-year in March to 33,300 vehicles, according to the Autostat analytical agency.

"In March 2026, 33,300 new passenger cars were imported to Russia, which is 40% higher than in the same period last year. It is worth noting that imports of new passenger cars also increased significantly (by 59%) compared with February," the agency said.

Imports of used cars also increased to 32,600 vehicles (+9% compared with March 2025). For the first time in 14 months, imports of new passenger cars exceeded imports in the secondary market, the report said.

Geely became the leading brand among imported new cars, while the Monjaro crossover was the most imported model. In the used car segment, Toyota ranked first among brands and the Honda Freed was the most imported model.