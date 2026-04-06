Grain prices in India remain stable amid Middle East conflict

NEW DELHI, April 6. /TASS/. Indian authorities are closely monitoring the country’s food security situation amid tensions in the Middle East, while grain prices in India remain stable, С. Shikha, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, said at a briefing.

"Price stability is ensured through sales of grain from government reserves on the open market. Prices remain stable," she said.

According to Shikha, government reserves currently stand at about 22.2 mln tons of wheat and 38 mln tons of rice. "In total, about 60.2 mln tons, which is roughly three times higher than the established buffer stock norms," she noted.

Shikha also said that the National Food Security Act continues to support vulnerable sections of the population.