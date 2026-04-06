Indonesia ready to import oil from Russia amid Middle East crisis — minister

TOKYO, April 6. /TASS/. Indonesia is ready to import Russian oil to ensure domestic fuel supplies amid global market instability caused by tensions in the Middle East, the country’s Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said.

"Once it is finalized, I will let you know," he said in response to a question about a potential deal with Russia, as quoted by the Antara news agency. The minister did not specify possible volumes or timing of potential Russian oil supplies.

Accordin to Antara, Lahadalia said Indonesia must "remain flexible in sourcing crude as the global energy market tightens, stressing the government’s priority is to ensure fuel availability for its population".

Earlier, the Russian Embassy in Jakarta told TASS that Moscow is ready to consider a possible request from Indonesia regarding oil supplies.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a war against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, came under strikes. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation targeting Israel. US military facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also attacked.

Iranian authorities also decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to vessels linked to the US, Israel, and countries that supported the aggression against the Islamic Republic. During the conflict, a number of tankers were attacked for passing through the strait without Tehran’s permission. On March 25, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran had allowed friendly countries, including Russia, India, Iraq, China and Pakistan, to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.