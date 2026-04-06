Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Monday, according to trading data, while the yuan exchange rate fell below 11.5 rubles for the first time since March 12, 2026.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT) the MOEX and RTS indices were down by 0.41% at 2,749.46 and 1,086.35 points, respectively. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 5.05 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.45 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were down by 0.39% at 2,750 points and 1,086.56 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was down by 8.45 kopecks at 11.416 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker added 0.11% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,763.71 points.