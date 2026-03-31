Russian stock market closes in the red on Tuesday

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.9% to 2,775.42 points on Tuesday.

The RTS Index dropped by 0.85% to 1,076.08 points. The yuan edged down by one kopeck to 11.74 rubles.

"After a modest attempt to climb above 2,800 points at the start of the trading session on Tuesday, the MOEX Russia Index dropped. Oil prices did not fall at the same time and the ruble slightly weakened," Andrey Smirnov from BCS Investment World said.

Stock market

"VTB stocks (+2%) became growth leaders on the falling market, most likely on expectations of the dividend size for 2025 to be announced," Natalia Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global said.

Stocks of Inarctica dropped the most (-4.8%) after the release of the weak IFRS reporting statements for 2025.

Forecasts for April 1

BCS Investment World expects the dollar rate of 80-82 rubles on Wednesday. Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia index will be in the range of 2,750 - 2,850 points.