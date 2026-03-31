IN BRIEF: Putin urges to use modern digital solutions for transport

NOVO-OGAREVO, March 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin urged to use modern digital platform solutions in the transport segment to reduce costs and improve services.

The Russian leader gives a start to the robotic trucks traffic over the M-12 route linking Moscow and Kazan. TASS gathered main statements of the Russian leader during opening of transport facilities in the video communication format.

Robotic trucks to travel on federal highways

Driverless truck will start moving along the M-12 Vostok highway today. A single corridor of driverless freight traffic will now connect St. Petersburg and Kazan.

The experiment with the use of robotic trucks will also cover other federal highways. "Over time, the geography of application of such smart transport will be extended to other major federal routes," the head of state said.

Development of advanced transport technologies

Modern digital platform solutions should be used for transport. "Development of the transport system should be on the basis of advanced technologies with the use of modern platform and digital solutions," Putin said.

Such technologies are "an indisputable competitive advantage, make it possible to solve the faced tasks in the most productive way, reduce costs, improve the service quality and provide the indeed unique transport services," he noted.

Russian logistics potential

Russia should use its vast logistics potential with consideration of changes in the international economy. The eastern direction becomes particularly important for the country at present.

Modernization of transport infrastructure

Russian authorities will continue improving the transport infrastructure, expand the network of federal and regional roads, and improve the safety of the Northern Sea Route and the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor. "We will increase safety and stability of navigation on routes of the Northern Sea Route and the entire Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor, and build up the capacity of the Eastern Range of railways," the head of state said.