Moscow court fines Google $46,591 for failing to remove banned content

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Moscow's Tagansky Court fined Google 3.8 million rubles ($46,591) for refusing to remove information banned from distribution in Russia, a court official told TASS.

"The court has found Google guilty of an offence under Article 13.41 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation (violation of the procedure for restricting access to information or information resources subject to restriction in accordance with Russian legislation) and imposed a fine of 3.8 million rubles," the official said.

Since 2020, Russian courts have repeatedly fined Google for refusing to remove prohibited content, refusing to cooperate in localizing user data in Russia, and other administrative offenses. The court also fined the company for blocking Russian television channel accounts on YouTube.

As reported, Google's fines in the Russian Federation exceeds two undecillion rubles (a 36-digit figure) and this number is increasing every day due to late payments.