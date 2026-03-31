Lukoil reduces oil production in Russia by 2.1%, gas output by 4% in 2025

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Lukoil reduced oil and condensate production in Russia by 2.1% in 2025 to 74.9 mln tons, according to the company’s report.

The company accounted for about 15% of the country’s total oil production. Western Siberia accounted for 44% of the company’s oil production, the Urals region for 22%, the Timan-Pechora region for 19%, and the Volga region for 13%.

"The dynamics of the company’s oil production in Russia were influenced by the parameters of the OPEC+ agreement, as well as Russia’s additional commitments to reduce oil production," Lukoil explained.

At the same time, the company noted that in 2025 it began production at six new fields in Western Siberia, the Volga region and the Kaliningrad region. Lukoil also continued to increase production at priority projects, in particular at fields with low-permeability reservoirs in Western Siberia.

The company’s gas production in Russia in 2025 amounted to 17 bln cubic meters, down 4% compared with the previous year.

"The dynamics of gas production were linked to a decline in associated petroleum gas output due to external oil production restrictions, natural production decline at mature gas fields, as well as maintenance work at gas processing infrastructure facilities," the report said.

Overall, in 2025 the company produced 1.8 mln barrels of oil equivalent per day of hydrocarbons in Russia, of which 85% were liquid hydrocarbons and 15% were natural gas and associated petroleum gas.