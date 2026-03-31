Russian stock indices decline at start of main trading session on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices were declining at the start of the main trading session, according to data from the Moscow Exchange. The yuan rate was is also declining.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were down 0.08%, to 2,798.33 and 1,084.36 points, respectively. The yuan rate was down 4.8 kopecks from the previous session's close, at 11.708 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index had accelerated its decline and was at 2,794.94 points (-0.21%), while the RTS Index was at 1,083.05 points (-0.21%). Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate slowed its decline and was trading at 11.738 rubles (-1.8 kopecks).

The MOEX Index with the additional ticker (IMOEX2) rose 0.11% at the opening of the morning trading session (7:00 a.m. Moscow time) to 2,803.73 points, but by 7:10 a.m. Moscow time it had declined to 2,799.58 points (-0.04%).