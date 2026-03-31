Illegal turnover of consumer goods in Russia falls from 17% to below 10% over five years

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. The average share of illegal turnover of mass consumer goods in Russia has declined from 17% to below 10% over the past five years, by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said at a meeting between Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and deputy prime ministers.

"Despite the legalization of parallel imports and the restructuring of logistics, we have managed to significantly reduce the volume of counterfeit and falsified goods. The average share of illegal turnover in mass consumer goods has decreased over the past five years from 17% to below 10%," Manturov said.

He noted that extensive work had been carried out to fine-tune legal and supervisory mechanisms to combat the shadow market. "In particular, this includes tightening administrative and criminal liability for illegal trade, simplifying the seizure of dangerous products and expanding the risk-based approach in supervisory activities," Manturov said.