Russia’s container market loses 3.1% in January-February — Fesco

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Russia’s container market fell by 3.1% in January-February 2026 year-on-year to 1.048 mln TEU (20-foot container equivalent), the press service of the Fesco transport group reported.

"According to Fesco analysts, Russia’s container market amounted to 1.048 mln TEU in the first two months of 2026, which is 3.1% lower than in the same period last year," the report said.

Imports decreased by 3% to 449,000 TEU, the company said. Exports slipped by 1% to 311,000 TEU. Domestic shipments lost 7% to 197,000 TEU, while rail transit edged down by 1% to 91,000 TEU.

"In February 2026, the Russian container market increased by 4.9% year-on-year to 544,000 TEU," Fesco said.