Russian software sales reach nearly $30.63 bln in 2025 — PM Mishustin

SHYMKENT /Kazakhstan/, March 27. /TASS/. Sales of Russian software and services related to its development reached nearly 2.5 trillion rubles ($30.63 bln), Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during a plenary session of the international digital forum Digital Qazaqstan 2026.

"Sales of Russian software and services related to development reached nearly two and a half trillion rubles last year, increasing by one-fifth year on year," he said.

The industrial software market, according to the prime minister, grew to approximately 50 bln rubles ($612.5 mln).

According to him, all such solutions can become the foundation for the digital transformation of economic sectors in the EAEU member states. "Russia is ready to share the most advanced developments with our closest neighbors," he added.

Mishustin also noted that talented engineers, developers, and data analysts are the main capital of the IT sector, and it is thanks to them that Russia was able to accelerate the replacement of foreign solutions after foreign companies left the domestic market and also learned to produce not only simple system applications.

"But also, the most complex software necessary for managing production processes, as well as for designing engineering facilities and ensuring the stable operation of critically important infrastructure," Mishustin said.