Russian stock indices rise at start of main trading session on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is rising at the start of the main trading session, according to Moscow Exchange data. The yuan is rising.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were up 0.09%, reaching 2,840.37 and 1,105.2 points, respectively. The yuan rate was up 2.95 kopecks compared to the previous trading session's close, reaching 11.689 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index had slowed its growth to 2,839.36 points (up 0.05%), while the RTS Index was at 1,104.81 points (up 0.05%).

Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate went up by 7 kopecks to 11.73 rubles.

The Moscow Exchange Index with the additional ticker (IMOEX2) was down 0.35% at 2,827.94 points at the opening of the morning trading session (7:00 a.m. Moscow time).