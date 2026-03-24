Electricity consumption in Russia rises by 2.6% since start of year

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Electricity consumption in Russia has increased by 2.6% since the beginning of the year, head of the System Operator Fyodor Opadchy told TASS.

"Russia is up 2.6% year-on-year as of March 22. We grew significantly due to the winter. In January and February, we were above 3%," he said.

At the end of 2025, electricity consumption in Russia’s unified power system totaled 1.161 trillion kWh, which is 0.8% lower than in 2024.

The annual peak power consumption in Russia’s Unified Energy System was recorded on December 24, 2025. It amounted to 166,155 MW, which is 1.2% lower than the previous year’s record.