Effect of Middle East conflict on Russian economy to depend on its scale — Central Bank

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The ultimate effect from aggravation of the situation in the Middle East will depend for the Russian economy on the length and scale of the conflict, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said at the press conference after the Board meeting.

The situation in the region significantly influences the global commodity markets, she noted. "The eventual effect for the Russian economy will depend on the length and scale of these geopolitical developments," Nabiullina stressed.

"On the one part, higher prices for oil and certain other commodities of Russian exports are the main channel of influence on the Russian economy in the short-term period. This is the support factor for expert revenues and the ruble," the Central Bank chief stressed.

"However, if speaking about effects having the longer term, the situation in the Middle East can adversely affect prospects of global demand and investments growth and lead to higher inflation in energy importing countries and to disruption of supply chains," she added.