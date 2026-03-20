Russia ranks second by value of LNG supplies to EU in January

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russia ranked second after the United States in terms of the value of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to the European Union in January, with a 21% share, according to TASS calculations based on Eurostat data.

The EU purchased approximately 554 mln euro worth of LNG from Russia, which is twice lower than in the same month of 2025.

The United States ranked first with its LNG supplies, accounting for 58% and 1.55 bln euro.

Earlier, TASS reported that Russian LNG supplies to the European Union reached a record high of 2.276 bln cubic meters in January amid the introduction of a full ban on Russian gas in the EU from 2027.