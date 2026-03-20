En+ energy segment net profit rises 30.2% to $720 mln in 2025

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The net profit of En+ energy segment under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for 2025 increased by 30.2% year-on-year to $720 mln, according to the company’s report.

Adjusted EBITDA of the group’s energy business rose by 16.3% to $1.682 bln, while the adjusted EBITDA margin declined by 2.9 percentage points to 34.6%.

Revenue from electricity sales in 2025 increased by 30.7% to $2.581 bln. En+ noted that this dynamic was driven by rising prices in the electricity market.

Net debt of the group’s energy segment reached $3.055 bln at year-end, up 23.9% compared with 2024. Capital expenditures increased by 36.8% to $710 mln.

En+ is a vertically integrated producer of aluminum and electricity. It combines power plants with a total capacity of 19.4 GW and aluminum production capacity of 4.2 mln tons per year (through a controlling stake in Rusal).

En+ key shareholders include the company’s founder Oleg Deripaska (44.95%, with voting rights capped at 35%), trader Glencore (10.55%), treasury shares (21.37%), and a free float of 13.95%.