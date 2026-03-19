Russian stock market indices rise at start of main trading session

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is showing gains in its key indices at the start of the main trading session on Thursday, according to data from the Moscow Exchange.

As of 10:00 Moscow time, the MOEX index and the RTS index rose by 0.41% at 2,883.41 and 1,092.72 points, respectively. The yuan rose by 3.45 kopecks compared with the previous session’s close to 12.224 rubles.

By 10:45 Moscow time, the MOEX index stood at 2,886.82 points (+0.53%), while the RTS index reached 1,094.02 points (+0.53%). At the same time, the yuan extended gains to 7.5 kopecks and was trading at 12.265 rubles.