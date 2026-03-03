Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Tuesday as the MOEX and RTS indices gained 0.45% to 2,848.51 and 1,163.58 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 1.8 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.205 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 0.36% at 2,845.84 points and 1,161.67 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was down by 1.4 kopecks at 11.209 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker rose by 0.45% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,848.3 points.