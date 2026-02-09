Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Monday as the MOEX and RTS indices lost 0.37% to 2,725.35 and 1,114.21 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 5.85 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.2 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were down by 0.6% at 2,718.89 points and 1,111.57 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 1.1 kopecks at 11.153 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker added 0.19% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,740.7 points.