Subcommittee chaired by Russian Deputy PM discuss automotive industry support

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak held a meeting of the subcommittee on the situation in the automotive industry and discussed support measures, the Russian Cabinet said.

"Industry support measures were discussed as part of the meeting. Among them are stimulating the demand for Russian cars, launching an updated vehicle scrap program, and expanding subsidized leasing and lending programs," the government said.

The deputy prime minister tasked relevant authorities to continue further improving of support instruments for the national automotive industry and also "to analyze the internal statistics of the industry as regards the opportunity of selling produced domestic motor vehicles in various spheres," the Cabinet added.