Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Thursday as the MOEX and RTS indices lost 1.02% to 2,748 and 1,125.59 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 2.9 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.0155 rubles.

As of 10:25 a.m. Moscow time (07:25 a.m. GMT), the indices were down by 1.08% at 2,746.32 points and 1,124.89 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was down by 3.45 kopecks at 10.952 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker lost half a percent as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,762.36 points.