Moscow Region’s energy system updates power consumption record in cold weather

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The power system of Moscow and the Moscow Region updated the electric power consumption record.

Power consumption reached 21,126 MW on February 3, which is 1,243 MW more than the previous record on December 19, 2024, the System Operator company said.

The United Energy System of the Center reached the consumption value of 43,208 MW. The maximum in the Voronezh Region totaled 2,216 MW, which was 170 MW above the record set as early as in 1990.

"The severe cold snap settled in the significant part of the Russian territory is one of main drivers of power consumption growth," the System Operator said.