Il-114-300 airplane to be tested in various climatic zones — Managing Director

HYDERABAD, January 29. /TASS/. The state-of-the-art Russian turboprop passenger airplane Il-114-300 will complete a cycle of test flights in various geographic zones and climatic conditions to expand its datasheet, Managing Director of Il company Daniil Brenerman told reporters.

The Il-114-300 completed the day before its first international demo flight at the Wings India exhibition.

"We completed the main program of certification trials last year. We will expand the aircraft datasheet this year, that is, to confirm its capabilities in the most diverse operating conditions in interaction with aviation authorities," Brenerman said.

"Following the return from India, the plane will travel to Yakutia where frosts are. Then we plan stationing in conditions of polar latitudes. We will fly to Arkhangelsk in spring to fly in natural icing conditions. Plans are also to confirm the upper temperature limit and [flights] in high mountains," he noted.

"The majority of such confirmations will be received during this year," the managing director added.