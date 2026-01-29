Zaporozhye NPP begins 2026 maintenance under IAEA oversight

MELITOPOL, January 29. /TASS/. The 2026 maintenance campaign has begun at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) under the supervision of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors, which is important for ensuring the work transparency and compliance with international nuclear safety standards, the plant reported.

Key equipment, including safety systems, will be serviced and overhauled, as well as a comprehensive assessment of the power units' condition in preparation for their service life extension will be made.

"The 2026 maintenance campaign has successfully begun at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. <…> The maintenance is being carried out in the presence and under supervision of IAEA inspectors located at the plant. This is essential to ensure objectivity, transparency, and compliance of all work performed with the strictest international nuclear safety standards, which is the key to the plant’s long-term reliable and safe operation," the ZNPP said on its Telegram channel.

Specifically, maintenance has begun on the primary and auxiliary equipment of the secondary safety system channels at Unit 5. Work is being carried out in the reactor and turbine compartments, as well as in the workshops where the equipment is located, the ZNPP specified.

According to the ZNPP press service, the contractor Atomenergoremont (Russian nuclear industry’s specialized repair organization) is carrying out the bulk of the work, while the remainder is being handled by the nuclear power plant personnel. For the first time, specialized third-party organizations have been brought in for particularly complex tasks, such as performing overhaul of two diesel generators of the NPP safety systems.

The maintenance campaign will continue throughout 2026, the ZNPP added. The safety of personnel and equipment remains an absolute priority.