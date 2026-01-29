China ready for trade talks with US to resolve frictions — Chinese commerce ministry

BEIJING, January 29. /TASS/. Chinese authorities are prepared to continue trade negotiations with the United States to resolve economic differences, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce’s spokesperson He Yongqian said.

"In the coming stage, China is ready to cooperate with the US on the implementation of important agreements reached between the leaders of the two countries, effectively use the mechanism of bilateral trade and economic consultations, resolve differences, promote cooperation, contribute to stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-US relations in the area of trade and economy," she said at a briefing when asked whether Beijing expects another round of trade negotiations in connection with US President Donald Trump's planned visit to China in April.

In 2025, China and the United States held five rounds of consultations "on an equal footing and based on mutual respect," the spokesperson noted. She also confirmed that the negotiations had produced positive results.

China and the United States guided by such dialogue are capable of overcoming frictions on trade and economic issues, He Yongqian stressed. She confirmed ongoing contacts between relevant intergovernmental mechanisms of the two countries.