Russian dairy exports surpass $500 mln in 2025 — Agroexport

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russian dairy product exports exceeded $500 mln in 2025, head of the Federal Center for Agricultural Export Development (Agroexport) Ilya Ilyushin said.

"In 2025, the value of dairy exports surpassed $500 mln. We do not yet have data on shipments to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for December, but given that this is our main export destination, we can be confident that the final figure will exceed $500 mln. <…> Even without December data for the EAEU, dairy exports have already surpassed last year’s total. Compared with the same period in 2024, dairy exports rose by 13%," Ilyushin said.

In particular, he noted that shipments of fermented dairy products and packaged milk increased by 21%, cheeses and curd by 13%, condensed milk by 28%, and ice cream by 29%, while exports of whey more than doubled.

Ilyushin also said that the core of Russia’s dairy exports consists of cheeses and curd (32% of the total volume), fermented dairy products (24%), and ice cream (15%). "However, given that a significant share of global trade falls on dried dairy products, their share in our exports will also grow, as evidenced by the substantial increase last year in shipments of dried milk whey," he added.

"We supply dairy products to nearly 100 countries around the world. The main deliveries go to post-Soviet states. Our task is to achieve geographic diversification of dairy exports," the expert emphasized.