Hungary may unblock EU loan to Ukraine if Druzhba pipeline resumes operations — Politico

BRUSSELS, March 4. /TASS/. Hungarian authorities may stop blocking the European Union’s plan to provide Ukraine with a 90 bln euro loan if Kiev resumes oil supplies to the country via the Russian Druzhba pipeline, a Hungarian official told the European outlet Politico.

It is absolutely essential for Hungary that Druzhba’s operations be restored, the official said. The official noted that Budapest would accept any conclusions reached by a mission tasked with assessing damage to the pipeline, adding that if Druzhba resumes operations, Hungary could lift its ban of the EU loan to Kiev, but warning that any attempts to bypass Budapest’s position will be regarded as escalation.

Russian oil has not been delivered to Hungary since January 27. On February 15, Hungary and Slovakia asked Croatia to allow crude supplies through the Adriatic pipeline. The oil would be transported by sea to the Croatian port of Omisalj. Hungary’s government has also decided to provide the MOL company with 250,000 tons of oil from the country’s strategic reserves for its refineries. These reserves are expected to last about three months.

Earlier, sources in the oil industry told TASS that the Ukrainian side had resolved the technical issue involving the Druzhba pipeline in the first half of February, but permission to resume its operation had not been granted. Hungary’s government has already stated that the pipeline has been repaired and that Kiev is blocking it for political reasons. In response, Hungary stopped supplying diesel fuel to Ukraine and refused to allow the EU to issue the 90 bln euro "military loan" to Kiev. Budapest has warned that it will obstruct any decisions by Brussels in favor of Ukraine.