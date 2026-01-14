Brent oil price exceeds $66 per barrel for the first time since October 27, 2025 — ICE

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The price of Brent crude oil futures with delivery in March 2026 on London-based ICE Exchange exceeded $66 per barrel for the first time since October 27, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 1:32 p.m. Moscow time (10:32 a.m. GMT), the price of Brent was up 0.9%, to $66.06 per barrel.

By 1:47 p.m. Moscow time (10:47 a.m. GMT), Brent price accelerated growth to $66.22 per barrel (up 1.15%). Meanwhile, WTI crude oil futures for delivery in February 2026 rose 1.14%, to $61.85 per barrel.