Brent oil price exceeds $65 per barrel on ICE for the first time since November 18, 2025

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The price of Brent crude oil futures with delivery in March 2026 exceeded $65 per barrel on the London-based ICE for the first time since November 18, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 12:35 p.m. Moscow time, the price of Brent crude oil was up 1.85%, reaching $65.05 per barrel.

By 12:50 p.m. Moscow time, Brent crude oil slowed down its rise to $65.03 per barrel (+1.82%). Meanwhile, WTI crude oil futures with delivery in February 2026 rose 2%, reaching $60.67 per barrel.