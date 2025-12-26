Federal loan bonds worth $15.2 bln to be floated in Q1 2026

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The target volume of federal loan (OFZ) bonds to be floated in the first quarter of 2026 will total 1.2 trillion rubles ($15.2 bln), the Russian Finance Ministry said on its website.

The Finance Ministry plans to offer OFZ bonds totaling 400 bln rubles ($5.1 bln) with the maturity up to ten years. Bonds with the maturity above ten years are planned to be offered in the amount of 800 bln rubles ($10.1 bln).

The ministry also released the schedule of auctions for federal loan bonds to be held in the first quarter of the coming year. Three auctions are planned on January 14, 21, and 28 in the first month of 2026. February will see for auctions scheduled for February 4, 11, 18 and 25. Four auctions will also be held in March - on March 4, 11, 18, and 25.