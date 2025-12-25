Russia’s international reserves up $11.6 bln over week — Central Bank

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves edged up by $11.6 bln over the week and reached $752.6 bln as of December 19, 2025, the Central Bank said.

"International reserves as of the close of business on December 19, 2025 stood at $752.6 bln, having increased over the week by $11.6 bln or by 1.6%, largely as a result of positive revaluation," the regulator informed.

Reserves totaled $741 bln as of December 12.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. The target level of the Central Bank for international reserves is $500 bln.