Kamchatka's business resident to build mining processing plant

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, December 11. /TASS/. The SiGMA Company, a business resident of the Kamchatka Advanced-Development Territory, will build a mining and processing plant at the Ozernovsky gold deposit in 2026. Under an agreement with the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic, the investment will make more than 8.8 billion rubles ($113 million), with 252 jobs for the region's residents, the corporation told TASS.

"Obtaining the status of a business resident at the Kamchatka Advanced-Development Territory is an important stage for the project's implementation. The preferential regime creates conditions for cost optimization and for accelerated construction of this mining and processing complex. This decision is in line with strategic objectives of our group to develop production assets in the Far East," the press service quoted the Golden Asset Group of Companies' CEO Andrey Kolesnikov as saying. SiGMA is part of the Golden Asset Group of Companies.

Most funds will be used to develop opencast mines, purchase special equipment and automated systems for operational dispatch control and management of the mining and transport complex, as well as to organize a shift camp with a sports ground. The mining and processing complex will be built in 2026.

More than 140 projects with investments of about 250 billion rubles ($3.21 billion) are being implemented at the Kamchatka Advanced-Development Territory, and about 15,000 jobs are being created. Businesses have invested more than 110 billion rubles ($1.41 billion) in the region's economy, with 10,000 jobs. So far, the advanced-development territory's business residents have commissioned 55 projects.