Trade turnover between Russia, Hungary growing steadily despite pressure — Szijjarto

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Hungary continues to grow steadily despite pressure, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said.

"Despite difficult conditions, according to the latest data, trade turnover has been on the rise this year, same as economic cooperation between our countries," he told reporters.

The parties managed to maintain energy supplies from Russia to Hungary, Szijjarto said. "We want to maintain this relationship. I want to assure you that the Hungarian government will fulfill all conditions to ensure that mutually beneficial cooperation continues between our business communities," he stressed.