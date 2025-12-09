Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Tuesday as the MOEX Index lost 0.46% to 2,692.77 points, while the RTS Index fell by 0.46% to 1,097.77 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 5 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 10.839 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were down by 0.39% at 2,694.54 points and at 1,098.49 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was up by 3.75 kopecks at 10.8265 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker lost half a percent as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,691.57 points.