Vodka output in Russia falls by 5.5% in 11 months, brandy - down 15.9%

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Vodka production in Russia decreased by 5.5% year-on-year in January-November 2025, totaling 69.54 mln decaliters, while brandy output fell by 15.9% to 7.47 mln decaliters, according to data from the Federal Service for Alcohol and Tobacco Market Regulation.

Overall production of alcoholic beverages excluding beer, beer-based drinks, cider, perry, and mead declined by 6.7% over the reporting period, amounting to 158.54 mln decaliters. Output of spirits with an alcohol content above 9% fell by 3.5% to 104 mln decaliters, while production of low-alcohol beverages dropped 86.3% to 1.3 mln decaliters.

At the same time, output of liqueur and vodka products increased by 8.7% to 17.54 mln decaliters. Production of other spirits rose by 2.9% to 9.44 mln decaliters.

Growth was also recorded in the production of still, sparkling, and fortified wines. Output of grape wines increased by 11.6% to 33.32 mln decaliters; sparkling wines by 8.2% to 17.08 mln decaliters; and fortified wines by 9.7% to 1.16 mln decaliters.

Production of grape-containing beverages without ethyl alcohol fell 71% to 57,900 decaliters, while output of grape-containing beverages with ethyl alcohol declined 58.7% to 19,500 decaliters. Meanwhile, production of fruit-based alcoholic beverages dropped 71.6% to 1.6 mln decaliters.