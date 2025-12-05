Russia, India have prepared groundwork for future contacts between governments, businesses

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Russia and India have prepared groundwork for future contacts between the two countries' governments and businesses, India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said at the Russian-Indian business forum attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Thursday, the forum saw productive discussions, he said. "I’ve held very productive talks with my Russian partners in recent days. I am pleased to report that we have prepared some groundwork for our next contacts between the governments and business communities," the minister added.

"This will contribute to the deepening of trade and economic ties between our countries," he noted.