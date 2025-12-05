Work underway to create free trade zone between India, EAEU — Putin

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Russia and India are working on creating a free trade zone between New Delhi and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a joint statement following his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The creation of a free trade zone between India and the Eurasian Economic Union would certainly contribute to the expansion of Russian-Indian commercial ties," Putin said, adding that "work on a corresponding agreement is already underway."

At the 22nd Russia-India summit, which took place in Moscow on July 8-9, 2024, during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia, a joint statement was signed. It announced, among other things, the fact that Moscow and New Delhi had agreed to explore the creation of an EAEU-India free trade zone.

In August of this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk stated that negotiations on the issue had intensified. The EAEU's free trade agreement with India is part of a larger effort to strengthen continental connectivity in Eurasia and improve the business environment on the continent, he noted.