Eindhoven Airport suspends operations

THE HAGUE, November 23. /TASS/. Civilian and military air traffic has been suspended in the Eindhoven Airport area in the Netherlands after several drones were spotted near the air hub, Acting Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said.

"Several drones were noticed over the Eindhoven Airport. In connection with this, civilian and military air traffic was suspended," he wrote on the X.

Anti-drone aids of the Dutch defense forces were made ready, the acting minister said. Police is working on the scene and the incident is being investigated.