MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Gasoline prices in the US have not fallen despite the decline in oil prices, which is partly due to US sanctions against Russia, Igor Yushkov, an expert at the Financial University and the National Energy Security Fund, told TASS.

He noted that usually fuel prices on the US domestic market correlate with global oil prices, but gasoline and diesel prices in the country are currently remaining roughly at last year's levels, despite a decline in global oil prices of almost $10 per barrel.

"Gas station prices were supposed to fall following the decline in oil prices, but that didn't happen. Refineries essentially kept the money for themselves, increasing their profits. This is becoming a political problem for the current administration, as lower gasoline and diesel prices previously helped boost voter support," he stated.

According to Yushkov, sanctions against large Russian companies are frightening the market, with traders fearing a reduction in fuel supplies to the global market.

"Restrictions against Lukoil could lead to shutdown of refineries in Bulgaria and Romani, while sanctions against Gazprom Neft could halt refineries in Serbia," he said.

"All of this is fueled by uncertainty regarding the global market as a whole. After all, from January 21, 2026, the European Union will ban the import of petroleum products made from Russian oil in third countries. This leads to the risk of a shortage of oil refining capacity, which is allowing refineries (in the US - TASS) to raise their prices now," the expert believes.

"Thus, pressure on the Russian energy sector continues to create problems for the initiators themselves - the US and the EU," Yushkov added. As a result, ordinary Americans are spending more at gas stations than they otherwise would, he noted.

"Russian companies, in turn, have demonstrated remarkable adaptability to external pressure. [...] The economic 'sacrifices' of Western countries are in vain, and they should seek another way to resolve the conflict," the expert concluded.