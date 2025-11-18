Russian gas supplies to Turkey on track, Ankara says

ANKARA, November 18. /TASS/. Center for Combating Disinformation of the Communications Department under the Turkish presidential administration refuted statements that Russian gas supplies to Turkey would allegedly stop because of contracts with other countries.

"Allegations spread in certain mass media that Russian gas purchases by Turkey will stop because it signed an agreement on LNG supplies with the US and therefore an energy crisis threatens on the horizon are the product of disinformation," the center said.

"Natural gas supplies to Turkey from Russia continue seamlessly as planned, within the framework of long-term contracts effective between the relevant entities," it added.