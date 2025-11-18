Russian Transport Ministry preparing to reopen airports closed since 2022

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Transport is preparing for the opening of airports closed since 2022 for security considerations, Minister Andrey Nikitin told reporters.

"We are ready, preparing for these things. In other words, if such decisions are made by authorities responsible for security, then we will decide rather promptly. We would like that," he said on the sidelines of the Transport Week forum.

Operations are now being restricted for a number of airports in South and Central Russia: Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don and Simferopol. Flights to Elista, Gelendzhik and Krasnodar airports were resumed earlier after lifting of restrictions.

