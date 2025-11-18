Putin, El-Sisi to take part in nuclear plant reactor installation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will take part tomorrow in installation of the reactor vessel of the first power generating unit of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP), the Kremlin’s press service said.

"On November 19, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin together with President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will take part in the videoconference mode in the official ceremony on the occasion of installation of the reactor vessel of the first power generating unit of the El Dabaa NPP in Egypt into the design position," the Kremlin said.

The nuclear power plant is being built within the framework of the intergovernmental agreement signed by the countries in 2015.