India supports strengthening economic ties within SCO — MFA

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. India supports the creation of closer economic ties within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the republic’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said at the SCO Heads of State Council meeting.

He called for getting rid of risks in trade and economic cooperation and pointed out the importance of diversification. "The best way, as many of us know, is to create closer economic ties. For this, it is crucial that this process be transparent and equal," the Indian minister said.

"India is looking to enter into free trade agreements with many of you," he added.