Payments in national currencies between Russia, SCO countries over 97% — Putin

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The volume of payments in national currencies between Russia and its partners in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is over 97%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the meeting with heads of delegations that participated in the SCO Council of Prime Ministers held in Moscow.

"It is important that the share of national currencies is growing steadily in commercial operations between participants in the organization. For example, this indicator is already above 97% in trade of our country with partners in SCO," Putin stressed.

Consultations on the expansion "of payment and depositary infrastructure" are on the agenda of the organization, the head of state added.